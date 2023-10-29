Local staff, three volunteers in Gaza’s Indonesia run hospital safe

JAKARTA: A local staff member at Indonesia Hospital in Gaza, and three Indonesian volunteers have been reported safe and well, according to the Medical Emergency Rescue Committee (MER-C).

The Indonesian humanitarian and medical emergency organisation in a statement noted that the staff had made contact and was reassured of their well-being through a brief message at 10 am western Indonesian time (WIB) Sunday.

The staff’s message stated, “We’re in good condition, including the volunteers Fikri, Reza, and Farid. They are all well, so there’s no need to worry. Alhamdulillah, the hospital is in good shape, and we still have an adequate food supply.”

The organisation had been unable to communicate with the hospital and their team for over 40 hours since Friday at 2 pm WIB after Israel cut telecommunication services.

Though they can now utilise short messaging systems for communication, MER-C clarified that phone calls remain unfeasible, resulting in limited information availability.

It also noted that available information reveal damage within the hospital, including a collapsed ceiling, power outages, and external paving block damage caused by attacks in its vicinity.

An Israeli airstrike on the Indonesia run hospital on Oct 8 led to the tragic death of a Palestinian volunteer named Abu Romzi, who had been dedicatedly serving at the facility since 2011.-Bernama