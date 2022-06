MOSCOW: A 5.7-magnitude earthquake has hit off the coast of Peru, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

According to Sputnik, the quake occurred at a depth of about 8.5 miles (13.8 kilometres) at 02:02 GMT on Sunday, about 66 miles (107 km) south of Atico, USGS said.

No tsunami warnings were issued.

There were no immediate reports of damages. - Bernama