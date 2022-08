MOSCOW: A 5.9-magnitude earthquake occurred off the coast of Vanuatu in the South Pacific Ocean on Sunday, according to the US Geological Survey’s (USGS) data.

According to Sputnik, the earthquake was registered at 3.11 am UTC (3:11 GMT). The epicentre of the earthquake was 32 kilometres (20 miles) southwest of the Vanuatuan city of Luganville, at a depth of 10 kilometres.

There is no immediate information about possible casualties or destruction. - Bernama