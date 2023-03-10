McCarthy says ‘bring it on’ to motion to oust him from US House Speaker’s post

WASHINGTON: US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in response to a motion, submitted by a fellow Republican, to oust him from power said “bring it on”, reported Sputnik.

Earlier on Monday, Congressman Matt Gaetz filed a motion to remove McCarthy from his position as House Speaker.

“Bring it on,“ McCarthy said in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) after Gaetz introduced the motion.

Gaetz, after he filed his motion, told reporters it’s now up to House Democrats if they want to save McCarthy.

Earlier in the day, Gaetz in an X post suggested that McCarthy struck a “secret side deal” with President Joe Biden on Ukraine.

During remarks on the House floor last month, Gaetz said the House Speaker was “out of compliance” with the agreement struck with a Republican faction that allowed McCarthy to win the gavel. Gaetz also warned that he would move to vacate the chair if McCarthy failed to take steps to comply with the deal.

A simple majority of votes is needed in the Republican-majority House to remove the speaker.

On Sunday, McCarthy said he believes he will survive Gaetz’s attempt to remove him. -Bernama