McDonald’s burgers sold on black market in Russia

MOSCOW: Some products of American fast-food mainstay McDonald’s were sold at exorbitant prices on websites in Russia after the company announced “temporarily” closing all restaurants, according to Anadolu Agency.

McDonald’s announced Tuesday that it is pulling out the Russian market.

The halt to the chain’s operations comes amid Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine, which CEO Chris Kempczinski said in an email to employees “has caused unspeakable suffering to innocent people.”

The decision of the famous restaurant chain caused sadness, especially among young people.

It is seen that some hamburgers were sold for US$150, Anadolu Agency reported.

The first McDonald’s in Russia opened on Pushkin Square in Moscow in 1990.

The development became the symbol of capitalism’s victory against the Soviet Union.

Hundreds of citizens waited in queues for hours in front of the branch, which was visited by approximately 40,000 people on the grand opening day.

Speaking to the Anadolu Agency resident Yekaterina said the decision is not logical.

Another resident, Anna said: “I am very sad. Because we are sitting here, eating and talking after school. We don’t know where to sit now. Because everywhere is so expensive.”

Russia’s war on Ukraine, which began Feb 24, has drawn international condemnation, led to financial sanctions on Moscow and spurred an exodus of global firms from Russia.

At least 516 civilians have been killed and 908 others injured in Ukraine since Russia launched a war against its neighbor on Feb. 24, according to UN figures, with the real toll feared to be higher.

More than 2.1 million people have fled Ukraine to neighboring countries, according to the UN refugee agency. - Bernama