More than 80,000 Israelis protests Netanyahu government amid proposed judicial reforms

TEL AVIV: More than 80,000 people took to the streets Saturday to protest the government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu regarding proposed judicial reforms, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

Police said crowds were in Habima Square in the centre of Tel Aviv which has witnessed anti-government demonstrations for two straight Saturdays.

Among the demonstrators were several opposition politicians including Former Defence Minister Benny Gantz.

Israelis in West Jerusalem and Haifa also joined demonstrations this week, although in smaller numbers.

Thousands of protesters gathered in front of the Israeli Presidential Residence in West Jerusalem and Netanyahu’s official residence.

The first mass protest against the far-right government that took office earlier this year was held in Tel Aviv last Saturday with nearly 10,000 demonstrators.

The proposed changes will severely limit the power of the Supreme Court of Justice, give the government the power to choose judges and end the appointment of legal advisers to ministries by the Attorney General. - Bernama