AMERICAN Muslim journalist Niraj Warikoo took to Twitter to explain a conversation he had with Imam Berry of Islamic Institute of Knowledge in Dearborn, concerning the closures of mosques in light of the Covid-19 outbreak.

The writer for the Detroit Free Press said, according to the Imam, the closures was to protect the elderly. Niraj tweeted, “... one of the reasons they closed the mosque was because of ‘many elderly people who come to pray.’ He said they have an obligation to protect them. The mosque gets crowded, many shake hands, hug.”

The tweet was retweeted by a Malaysian journalist who suggested that the elderly was more resistant to the idea of skipping prayers, thus mosque closures would be needed to lower chances of contraction.

The American Centre for Disease Control has already issued statements saying that the elderly population is at higher risk of contracting the Covid-19 disease.