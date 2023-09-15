N.Korea's Kim Jong Un added to Ukrainian website as enemy of country

MOSCOW: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has been added to the Ukrainian neo-Nazi website Myrotvorets (Peacemaker), which calls for the murder of allegedly pro-Russian individuals, reported Sputnik based on the website’s data.

“Nuclear blackmail, implementation of illegal nuclear and missile programmes, cybercrimes,“ the reasons for adding Kim to the website read.

The North Korean leader was added to the list of “pro-Russian terrorists, separatists, mercenaries, war criminals, and murderers” on September 6.

The Myrotvorets website publishes the personal data of journalists, military from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk, and others whom the creators of the website consider to be “enemies of Ukraine.” People on the database are known to have received threats after their contact details were published on the website. -Bernama