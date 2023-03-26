New Delhi summons Canadian High Commissioner to protest activities of pro-Khalistan groups

MOSCOW: The Indian Foreign Ministry on Sunday said it had summoned the Canadian high commissioner and expressed its strong concern over the actions of separatist and extremist elements against the country’s diplomatic mission in Canada.

“The High Commissioner of Canada was summoned yesterday to convey our strong concern about the actions of separatist and extremist elements against our diplomatic Mission and Consulates in Canada this week. The Government of India sought an explanation on how such elements were allowed, in the presence of police, to breach the security of our diplomatic Mission and Consulates,“ the ministry said in a statement, reported Sputnik.

The Canadian government has been asked to arrest and prosecute those already identified as involved in such acts, the statement added.

New Delhi expects Canada to take all necessary steps to ensure the safety of Indian diplomats and the security of the country’s diplomatic premises so that they are able to perform their duties, the ministry said.

Last Sunday, an event organised in honour of India’s envoy to Canada was cancelled for security reasons following violent protests by supporters of the separatist Khalistan movement, which advocates the secession of the state of Punjab from India.

Earlier this week, New Delhi lodged protests with the United States and United Kingdom over attacks by Khalistani supporters on Indian diplomatic missions.

The anti-India demonstrations come in the wake of arrests by Indian police of supporters of the pro-Khalistan group Waris Punjab De (Heirs of Punjab) and attempts to detain its leader, Amritpal Singh. - Bernama