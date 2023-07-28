Niger bans protests after post-coup chaos

NIAMEY: Following a military-led takeover in the West African country of Niger, its Interior Ministry has banned all demonstrations with immediate effect, reported German news agency (dpa).

“Public demonstrations, for whatever reason, are and will remain banned until further notice,“ the ministry said on Thursday evening, adding that the measure is to protect citizens in the country of 26 million people.

Officers of the presidential guard had detained Niger President Mohamed Bazoum, elected in 2021, in his palace on Wednesday. That evening, 10 military officers announced on television that the so-called National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland had taken power.

Niger’s Armed Forces on Thursday officially backed the coup leaders’ call to end Bazoum’s term in office. Opposition parties are also backing the coup, according to a statement published in Nigerien media. It remained unclear at first which and how many parties were behind it. The authors called for demonstrations on Friday.

On Thursday, during pro-coup protests, supporters had attacked and ransacked the headquarters of the presidential party in Niamey.

The attempted destabilisation in Niger is strongly condemned by the United Nations, the United States, the European Union and the Economic Community of West Aftrican States.-Bernama