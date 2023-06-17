No sign of key ASEAN members attending Thai caretaker government’s proposed talks with Myanmar

BANGKOK: Three key ASEAN member states have indicated they will not be sending representatives to the informal talks on Sunday to ‘fully re-engage’ with Myanmar, as proposed by the Thai caretaker government.

“Malaysian Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir is not coming to Bangkok. There will be no representative from Malaysia,” a source told Bernama.

Reuters reported that ASEAN Chair Indonesia has declined to attend the proposed meetings and its Foreign Ministry said it “hasn’t heard” about the invitation.

Meanwhile, Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan at a joint press conference with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington said ‘it would be premature to re-engage with the junta at a summit level or even at a foreign minister level’ as there is no sign of improvement in Myanmar after more than two years.

Thai Foreign Ministry too declined to comment on the informal talks.

Myanmar-focused news website The Irrawaddy had reported earlier that Thailand’s Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai in a letter proposed to host an informal ministerial meeting with Myanmar on June 18-19.

The meeting is part of “the unequivocal statement by a member nation of ASEAN” during the leaders summit in Indonesia in May that it was time for the bloc to fully “re-engage Myanmar at the leaders’ level, the letter said.

“A number of members supported the call and some were willing to consider and there was no explicit dissenting voice.

“Should this informal ministerial engagement make substantial positive progress, we would like to suggest that a carpe diem back-to-back meeting of leaders be convened thereafter,” the letter said, quoted by The Irrawaddy.

Since the junta deposed a civilian government led by Aung San Su Kyi in a coup on 1 Feb 2021, Myanmar has witnessed turmoil with clashes between civilians and armed forces recurring almost regularly.

The 5PC, which was agreed to on April 2021 following the military coup, are immediate cessation of violence; holding dialogues with all key stakeholders; appointment of a special envoy to facilitate mediation; for the delegation to visit and meet with stakeholders in Myanmar; and to allow ASEAN to provide humanitarian assistance to people in Myanmar.

However, there has been little progress achieved in the implementation of the 5PCs and Myanmar’s ruling generals have been barred from attending ASEAN’s high-level meeting due to their failure to honor the agreement.

Since the military coup, more than 3,600 civilians have been killed, over 19,000 arrested, and more than 1.8 million were internally displaced or have fled the country, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP).-Bernama