North Korea claims ‘victory’ over Covid-19, lifts restrictions

ANKARA: North Korea declared victory over Covid-19 and lifted all restrictions across the country, Anadolu Agency (AA) quoted the state-run media Thursday.

During a high-level meeting in Pyongyang, leader Kim Jong Un announced he was easing restrictions and claimed his country had defeated the virus.

Kim “solemnly declared the victory in the maximum emergency anti-epidemic campaign for exterminating the novel coronavirus that had made inroads into our territory,“ the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

Kim also praised the public and service personnel for their efforts and successfully “defeating” the virus.

Official media did not give details about the total cases and deaths since the country reported its first case this April.

However, the meeting said that 4.7 million people had recovered, with a fatality rate of 0.0016 per cent. - Bernama