OIC condemns Israeli killing of 3 Palestinians in occupied West Bank

ISTANBUL: The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Thursday condemned the killing of three Palestinians by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

In a written statement, the OIC asserted that the crimes and ongoing attacks committed against the Palestinian people should be investigated and that Israel should be held accountable.

It also called on the international community and the United Nations (UN) to “prevent Israel’s ongoing attacks and provide international protection to the Palestinian people.”

Saeed Abu Ali, the assistant secretary-general of the Arab League, also decried recent attacks by Israel against Palestinians.

“It is no longer enough to condemn the attacks of Israeli forces,“ Abu Ali said in a written statement.

He stressed that Israel committed crimes against Palestinians daily, including “execution, detention, demolition of houses and intimidation of innocent civilians.”

Abu Ali also called on the international community to intervene, put an end to the attacks, and hold Israel accountable for its crimes.

Israeli forces have killed three Palestinians in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, the Palestinian Health Ministry said on Thursday morning.

Eyewitnesses told AA that Israeli soldiers clashed with Palestinians during raids, injuring several people.

The Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad Movement, said it injured some Israeli soldiers near the Jenin refugee camp. - Bernama