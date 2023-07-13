One dead, at least four wounded in overnight strike on Kyiv

KYIV: Air strikes on Kyiv killed one person and wounded at least four others, authorities said on Thursday, with explosions heard across the Ukrainian capital in the third night of attacks.

Emergency services were responding to calls in Solomyansky, Shevchenkivsky, Podilsky and Darnytsky districts following “explosions in the capital,“ Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

“In Podilsky district, during the firefighting in an apartment building, a body of one dead person was discovered,“ Klitschko posted on Telegram.

Two people were wounded in Darnytsky district “as a result of falling debris,“ Sergiy Popko the head of Kyiv’s military administration wrote on Telegram.

Klitschko said two people had been “hospitalised” in Darnytsky district after falling debris damaged a residential building.

It was unclear if they were the same two people.

Two others in Shevchenkivsky district had been treated at the scene, Klitschko said.

Fires broke out in an apartment building in Shevchenkivsky district and in a non-residential building in Podilsky district, he said, adding emergency services were on site.

A picture posted on the official Telegram channel of Kyiv's military administration showed a room in a high-rise building with part of its wall blown out, in what it said was the result of falling debris in Darnytsky district.

The threat of attack by Russian drones on the city remained, Ukraine's Air Force said in a statement. - AFP