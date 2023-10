NEW DELHI: One person was killed and about two dozen people injured in explosions at a convention centre in India’s Kerala state on Sunday morning.

The blasts happened during a prayer meeting of the Jehovah’s Witnesses sect in the Kalamassery area of Kochi.

The first explosion happened around 9.30 am, followed by two more blasts within minutes, eyewitnesses told local media.

Pinarayi Vijayan, the southern state’s chief minister, said police were collecting details regarding the incident.-Bernama