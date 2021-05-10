One person killed in shooting at airport in Canadian city of Vancouver

MAY 9: One person was killed in a shooting on Sunday at the main terminal at the international airport in the Canadian city of Vancouver, authorities said.

Vancouver International Airport said earlier in a post on Twitter that it was working with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and responding to reports of a police incident outside the airport's main terminal.

It later said on Twitter the situation had been contained.

"A man was shot and killed this afternoon near the domestic departure terminal," the police Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said on Twitter.

It did not provide more details but CBC News reported that police were looking for one or more suspects in connection with the shooting.

Paramedics at the airport responded and two ground units were dispatched, according to CBC News.

The airport said that it was "open and safe for airport workers and those who needed to travel" but recommended that passengers check with their airline on their flight status.

"Our thoughts are with those impacted by today's incident", the airport said in a statement.