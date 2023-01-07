Over 270 people detained across France amid unrest

PARIS: More than 270 people were detained in France during the unrest on Friday, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said, reported Sputnik.

“At the moment, 270 people have already been detained, of which more than 80 in Marseille, where significant reinforcements are currently arriving,“ Darmanin said on Twitter on Friday night.

Darmanin told TF1 TV on Friday that more than 45,000 law enforcement officers, including special units, were involved in the fight against riots in France, while over 300 police officers and gendarmes were wounded in the first three days of unrest in the country.

France Info reported citing a government source on Saturday that French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne had urged all cabinet ministers to return to Paris and stay there amid ongoing unrest in the country.

Darmanin has asked Paris authorities to impose a temporary ban on the sale and transportation of fireworks, petrol canisters and other chemical and highly flammable substances from 21:00 local time (19:00 GMT) until the riots subside.

On Friday, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights urged the French government to “seriously address the deep problems of racism and discrimination in law enforcement” after a 17-year-old was killed by police in France.

Nahel M. was shot dead in the Paris suburb of Nanterre on Tuesday morning after he refused to comply with police orders during a traffic stop. The officer who pulled the trigger on the teenager has been charged with voluntary manslaughter and is in custody.

The fatal police shooting sparked riots across the country. Violent protesters have clashed with police and set fire to public buildings and vehicles. Hundreds of protesters have been detained. -Bernama