Over 4,200 applications for Thailand’s LTR Visa programme

BANGKOK: The Long-Term Resident (LTR) Visa program in Thailand has seen a surge in interest, with over 4,200 applications received as of June this year.

The Thailand’s Board of Investment (BOI) said the LTR programme launched in 2022, one of the additional services provided by BOI, is to stimulate investment to help the economy by attracting high-potential investors and experts to Thailand.

“Most applications filed by citizens of Europe, the United States and China,” BOI said.

The LTR visa is a program that attracts high-potential investors and experts to the country by offering a range of tax and non-tax benefits to enhance the country’s attractiveness as a regional hub for living and doing business for high-potential individuals.

The Thai government has set the target of attracting one million wealthy or talented foreign residents into the country over the next five years.

BOI secretary-general Narit Therdsteerasukdi said the program’s scope has been updated to accommodate professionals, and experts in technology and business fields who could contribute to the country’s development.

“The BOI has appointed a total of four certified agents to facilitate foreigners’ applications for the LTR Visa and provide additional services, to help successful visa holders move to Thailand.

“The BOI is in the process of upgrading the LTR Visa application and document certification system to allow for faster processing and accommodate the increasing demand for the visa after many countries fully re-opened borders in the post-Covid era,” he said in a statement. -Bernama