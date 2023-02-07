Over 700 people detained in France amid continuing protests: Interior Ministry

MOSCOW: Over 700 people have been detained in France overnight and more than 40 police officers and gendarmes were injured during the continuing unrest in the country, the French Interior Ministry said on Sunday.

The ministry tweeted that 719 people had been apprehended and 45 law enforcement workers sustained injuries during the protests, reported Sputnik.

Meanwhile, Vincent Jeanbrun, the mayor of L’Hay-les-Roses commune in southern Paris, said that his house had been attacked by unknown individuals, who attempted to ram a car into the house and set the building on fire. The mayor’s family sustained injuries, he added.

“This night, ... my house was attacked and my family was a victim of an assassination attempt,“ Jeanbrun tweeted.

Media reported that the prosecutor’s office had launched a probe in the case of an assassination attempt.

On Tuesday, 17-year-old Nahel M. was shot dead in Nanterre after he had refused to comply with police orders during a traffic stop. The officer who pulled the trigger on the teenager has been charged with voluntary manslaughter and is in custody. The fatal police shooting sparked riots across the country.

Violent protests have continued throughout the week, with injures and detentions reported every day. French media said on Saturday, citing the interior ministry, that 1,311 were detained over the past night, including 406 in greater Paris. In addition, 1,350 cars and 234 buildings were set on fire, according to reports. - Bernama