Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan asks courts to allow hearing via video link due to threat to life

NEW DELHI: Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan, facing more than 90 police cases, on Monday asked the judiciary to allow him court appearances via video links due to a threat to his life.

Imran made a court attendance in one case in Islamabad on Saturday amid tear gas shelling and clashes between police and his supporters.

“What happened in the judicial complex (in Islamabad) was a trap to kill me,“ Imran said in a video message on Monday.

He accused the police of trying to provoke those accompanying him into violence by firing tear gas shells and resorting to baton charges.

Imran travelled to Islamabad from Lahore city in a convoy of cars.

The 70-year-old head of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party survived an assassination attempt in November last year while leading a mass rally.

The police cases against him include various charges, including terrorism and graft.

With assembly elections due in the provinces of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan’s political and security atmosphere has become highly charged and acrimonious.

Pakistani police on Monday arrested many supporters of Imran, including his nephew Hassan Niazi, over the clashes in Islamabad. - Bernama