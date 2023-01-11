Palestinian health ministry in Ramallah receives six Jordanian aid trucks

RAMALLAH: Trucks carrying medicines, equipment, and medical supplies from Jordan arrived Tuesday evening at the Palestinian Ministry of Health warehouses in Ramallah, Jordan News Agency (Petra) reported.

Under His Majesty King Abdullah’s orders, Jordan dispatched six trucks loaded with medicines, equipment, and medical supplies to Palestine via the Karama crossing earlier on Tuesday.

The aid was received in the Ministry of Health’s warehouses in the presence of Jordan’s ambassador to Ramallah, Issam Al-Bdour, Petro quoted the Palestinian Health Minister Mai Alkaila.

She said that the aid was sent per the King’s instructions to support the Palestinian health sector and noted that similar aid arrived at Al-Arish Airport to help the Gaza Strip.

Alkaila affirmed that the Palestinian Ministry of Health is presently striving to support the Gaza health sector, which had previously declared a state of emergency owing to a scarcity of medicines, medical supplies and fuel.

She mentioned the psychological state of the medical personnel as well as the fact that the aid stimulates Gaza’s health sector’s recovery, which is one of the Ministry’s top priorities in light of the massacres taking place there.

Meanwhile, Al-Bdour said the aid was provided following the King’s directions and in cooperation between the Jordanian and Palestinian governments, to continue to give support in all forms to the West Bank.

He stated that the first convoy consisted of six trucks carrying medical supplies and medications, and that further vehicles and aid would follow.

He stressed that Jordan is seeking, by all available means, and in full coordination with its brothers and partners, the United Nations (UN) and international humanitarian organisations working, to exert pressure to facilitate the entry of aid to meet the needs of citizens in the Gaza Strip.- Bernama-Petra