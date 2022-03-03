Pandemic probably even helped strengthen S’pore-M’sia relations

SINGAPORE: Singapore described its relations with Malaysia during the pandemic probably even strengthened by their shared experience of COVID-19.

The republic’s Minister For Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan said this during the Committee of Supply Debate at Parliament today.

“For Malaysia, I want to tell you that we have maintained our very close relationship. Malaysia is our closest neighbour and bilateral engagements continued both formally and informally throughout this pandemic.

“Our Ministers have been communicating via WhatsApp, letters, phone calls, and video calls. And most importantly, at times of greatest need, be available for each other,” he said.

Both sides were still able to facilitate the safe movement of goods, services, and people, and in fact, trade in goods and services increased in 2021.

“We collaborated closely with Malaysia to restore connectivity, launched Vaccinated Travel Lanes (VTLs) for both land and air travel on Nov 29, 2021, and helped restore some, and I say some because it is a very small fraction of the pre-pandemic flow of tourists and business people,” he said at length.

Meanwhile, at the same debate, Second Minister For Foreign Affairs Dr Mohamad Maliki Osman said given their interdependencies, the two governments have worked closely to overcome the challenges posed by COVID-19.

Mohamad Maliki also said that the republic was similarly very grateful for Malaysia’s assistance in facilitating the departure of a Singaporean from Ukraine recently.

Both Balakrishnan and Mohamad Maliki were responding to a question on how Singapore has engaged Malaysia amidst the pandemic which was posted by Chong Kee Hiong, a Member Parliament of Bishan-Toa Payoh Group Representation Constituency (GRC). - Bernama