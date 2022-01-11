Philippine official says Omicron cases increasing rapidly

MANILA: The highly infectious Omicron coronavirus variant has raced ahead of Delta and is now the dominant variant in the Philippines, Health Secretary Francisco Duque said late Monday night.

In a pre-recorded meeting with Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte aired late Monday night, Duque said that the newest genome sequencing showed over 60 per cent of samples are Omicron variant cases, according to Xinhua.

He said that from the genome sequencing conducted on Jan 3, around 60.42 per cent, or 29 of 48 samples were Omicron cases, while 18 or 37.5 per cent were Delta.

The Southeast Asian country reported 33,169 new COVID-19 infections on Monday, a new record daily spike. It now has nearly 3 million confirmed cases, including 52,293 deaths.

The country has experienced the fourth wave of COVID-19 infections since the outbreak in 2020. - Bernama