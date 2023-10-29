PM Anwar attends the 10th Malaysia-Singapore Leaders’ Retreat

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will pay a two-day working visit to Singapore for the 10th Malaysia-Singapore Leaders’ Retreat starting today.

Foreign Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir said the visit was the first meeting between Anwar and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in the framework of the retreat.

This retreat is the highest-level bilateral mechanism between the two countries held in rotation since 2007.

“The organisation of this retreat has been delayed since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic,“ he told the Malaysian media here today.

Zambry said the delegation from Malaysia consisted of the Foreign Affairs minister; Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change minister; Investment, Trade and Industry minister; Home Affairs minister; Transport minister; Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives minister, menteri besar of Johor and the premier of Sarawak.

Also participating are the attorney-general and senior officials from the relevant ministries and agencies.

In this 10th retreat, the prime minister is scheduled to pay a courtesy call on Singapore’s new president, Tharman Shanmugaratnam.

He will also hold a four-point meeting with his counterpart Lee followed by the Malaysia-Singapore Delegation Meeting.

“This retreat is an important bilateral discussion platform for both countries to assess the development of existing cooperation, explore new initiatives of mutual interest, find solutions for outstanding issues and set the direction of bilateral relations between Malaysia and Singapore,“ Zambry said.

Among the main issues that will be discussed during the retreat are measures to improve connectivity, efforts to strengthen economic cooperation between the two countries and exploring opportunities for cooperation in renewable energy.

“Both leaders are also expected to refine approaches that are progressive and win-win in resolving outstanding bilateral issues,“ he said.

The two prime ministers will witness the signing of a memorandum of understanding in the field of entrepreneurship and a side letter to improve the provisions in the Agreement for the Malaysia-Singapore Third National Business Development Fund.

A joint statement between these two leaders will be issued after the retreat ends.

Singapore is Malaysia’s second largest trading partner.

In 2022, the total trade between Malaysia and Singapore increased by 37.6 per cent to RM368.19 billion compared to the trade value in 2021.

Malaysia is expected to host the 11th Malaysia-Singapore Leaders’ Retreat in 2024.-Bernama