Police revise down death toll of Pakistan blast

PESHAWAR: The death toll from a blast at a Pakistan mosque targeting police officers has been revised down to 84, police officials said Thursday.

The figure had earlier been put at 101 killed, in the suicide attack inside a police headquarters in Peshawar on Monday.

“The confusion arose and wrong statistics came out due to double registration by the families in the hospitals,“ Peshawar city police chief Muhammad Ijaz Khan told AFP.

“Now that the rescue work has been completed, we have completed the statistics, according to which 84 people were martyred.”

He said 83 were policemen, while one was a civilian woman living and working on the compound.

Moazzam Jah Ansari, the head of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province police force, confirmed the new death toll to reporters.

Several police officers remain in a critical condition in hospital. - AFP