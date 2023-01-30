Policeman kills minister in Indian state Odisha

NEW DELHI: A minister in the east Indian state of Odisha died after being shot by a policeman.

Odisha’s health minister Naba Kishore Das, aged 60, succumbed to his injuries at a hospital, hours after he was shot in the Jharsuguda district’s Brajrajnagar town on Sunday afternoon.

He was airlifted to Bhubaneswar, about 350 km from Brajrajnagar, for treatment at the Apollo Hospital.

A hospital statement quoted in the Indian media noted that “a single bullet had entered and exited the body, injuring the heart and left lung, and causing massive internal bleeding and injury.”

The shooter was identified as Gopal Das, an assistant sub-inspector.

The policeman was suffering from mental health issues, local media reported.

Naba Das was believed to be one of the richest ministers in Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s cabinet.

He had a penchant for cars and owned 80 vehicles, according to a report in the Telegraph newspaper. - Bernama