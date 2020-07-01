Pompeo warns of new countermeasures after ‘sad day’ for Hong Kong

WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Tuesday warned Beijing of new countermeasures following what he called a “sad day,“ as China imposed a sweeping national security law on Hong Kong.

“Today marks a sad day for Hong Kong, and for freedom-loving people across China,“ Pompeo said in a statement.

“Per President (Donald) Trump’s instruction, we will eliminate policy exemptions that give Hong Kong different and special treatment, with few exceptions,“ he said.

“The United States will not stand idly by while China swallows Hong Kong into its authoritarian maw,“ he warned. - AFP