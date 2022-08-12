President Pedro Castillo arrested after attempting to dissolve Congress in Peru

BOGOTA (Colombia): The President of Peru Pedro Castillo was arrested Wednesday, hours after he announced the temporary dissolution of Congress.

Castillo said in a televised speech that he would demand congressional elections to approve a new Constitution. The announcement was made hours before was to face an impeachment trial in Congress.

The president was arrested after his speech, Anadolu Agency reported.

Video on social media shows Castillo being detained on the street by police.

Meanwhile, lawmakers continued to vote successfully to impeachment Castillo’s despite his announcement.

Dina Boluarte was named as a candidate to assume the presidency.

The dissolution of Congress was been condemned by political forces, including the party that brought him to power, Peru Libre, and a series of Cabinet resignations followed.

Castillo has gone through two unsuccessful impeachments. He is facing investigations for allegedly committing crimes related to “criminal organisation,” but Castillo has denied the allegations saying “economic interest groups” are looking to oust him, according to Anadolu Agency.

Peru has had five presidents since 2016, including Castillo, who was elected to serve from 2021 - 2026.

In 2018, Pedro Pablo Kuczynski faced an impeachment motion but resigned before the vote. - Bernama