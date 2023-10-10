Red Cross ready to provide aid to Gaza

GENEVA: The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is ready to provide health assistance to Israel and the Gaza Strip when required, ICRC spokeswoman Fatima Sator told Sputnik on Tuesday.

“On Saturday (October 7), we immediately sent a truck of medical aid (stretchers, beds and body bags) to the hospital in the Gaza Strip, and since then, we have delivered additional aid.

We are ready to provide additional humanitarian assistance depending on the needs of both sides. We donated 280 body bags and 12 stretchers to the Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip,“ Sator said. -Bernama