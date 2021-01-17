'Baked Alaska' arrested in Capitol Hill riot -FBI

WASHINGTON, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Far-right media personality Tim Gionet, who goes by the handle "Baked Alaska," was arrested on Friday by the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Houston, Texas, according to documents the agency posted online, and charged with participating in the violent riot on Capitol Hill on Jan. 6.

According to a sworn statement filed by an FBI agent, Gionet livestreamed a 27-minute video from the Capitol using a service called "DLive."

Gionet did not do much to hide his identity, according to the statement, which noted he "turned the phone around to show his face and is clearly identifiable."

The affidavit quotes other incendiary comments from Gionet on the video, including, "We are in the Capitol Building. 1776 will commence again" and "America First is inevitable."

The case is not listed on the federal courts public database and no attorney could be identified.

Gionet, 33, launched his career at BuzzFeed in 2015 but soon left after turning to the far right.

(Reporting by Aram Roston; Editing by Dan Grebler)