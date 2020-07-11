SEARCH
Dubai announces new economic support package, worth over $400 million

11 Jul 2020 / 20:33 H.

    DUBAI, July 11 (Reuters) - Dubai has announced a new package to help the economy cope with the effects of the coronavirus outbreak, worth 1.5 billion dirhams ($408 million), the crown prince of the emirate, Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al-Maktoum, said on Twitter on Saturday.

    The package is the third announced by Dubai, the second-largest and wealthiest member of the United Arab Emirates federation. The three packages are worth a total of 6.3 billion dirhams, Sheikh Hamdan said. (Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli. Editing by Jane Merriman)

