Egor Sharangovich lifts Devils over Bruins in OT

Egor Sharangovich scored his first NHL goal with 1.7 seconds left in overtime Saturday afternoon, as the New Jersey Devils edged the visiting Boston Bruins 2-1 in Newark, N.J.

The teams appeared headed for a shootout for the second straight game -- the Bruins won the season opener 3-2 on Thursday -- before Damon Severson corralled the puck near center ice and sent a no-look backhand pass toward a streaking Sharangovich. The 22-year-old, who made his NHL debut Thursday, bore in alone on Jaroslav Halak and fired a shot under his stick hand.

Miles Wood scored the Devils' first goal and continued to rankle the Bruins with his edgy play. Goalie Mackenzie Blackwood made 27 saves.

Patrice Bergeron scored a shorthanded goal in the second period for the Bruins. Halak recorded 29 saves.

The rematch Saturday began in feisty fashion as the Bruins' Kevan Miller and Wood fought 19 seconds after the opening faceoff. Wood crashed into goalie Tuukka Rask multiple times Thursday and drew a pair of goalie interference penalties that led to both of Boston's regulation goals.

Wood got a bit of revenge as he scored the game's first goal by redirecting Ty Smith's shot with 3:45 left in the first.

Wood likely further angered the Bruins early in the second, when he knocked Ondrej Kase from the game with an upper-body hit delivered along the boards near the Devils' net. Kase didn't return to the game.

The Bruins tied the game following an unusual sequence late in the second. A potential tying goal by Matt Grzelcyk was waved off due to contact between forward Craig Smith and Blackwood. Boston challenged the call and served a penalty when it was upheld.

The Bruins tied the score with a shorthanded goal during the subsequent penalty kill, when Bergeron took a pass from Brad Marchand and scored with 2:54 left

The Devils had most of the near-misses in the third. Halak used his stick to deflect Palmieri's backhanded breakaway shot with 9:32 left. Grzelcyk was whistled for holding with 1:24 left and New Jersey got two power-play shots before regulation ended, including one by Palmieri that bounced off Halak's chest.

--Field Level Media