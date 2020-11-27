Gatwick Airport CEO says demand boosted by UK quarantine changes

LONDON, Nov 27 (Reuters) - The head of Gatwick Airport said a rule change allowing shorter quarantine times in the United Kingdom from mid-December was already boosting travel demand.

Stewart Wingate, CEO of Britain's second busiest airport, said that by mid-December when the rule change comes in there would be about 100 flights per day, compared to just four a day during the current lockdown.

"We are seeing already an uptick in flights, so we should expect to see about 100 flights per day by the time we get to the middle of December, and across the Christmas period," he told Reuters in an interview. (Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Kate Holton)