La Liga Standings

Jul 8 (OPTA) - Standings for the La Liga on Thursday P W D L F A Pts 1 Real Madrid 34 23 8 3 62 21 77 2 Barcelona 35 23 7 5 79 36 76 3 Atlético 35 16 15 4 47 26 63 4 Sevilla 34 16 12 6 49 33 60 .............................................. 5 Villarreal 35 17 6 12 57 45 57 .............................................. 6 Getafe 35 14 11 10 43 34 53 .............................................. 7 Real Sociedad 34 15 6 13 51 43 51 .............................................. 8 Valencia 35 13 11 11 45 51 50 9 Athletic Club 34 12 12 10 38 29 48 10 Granada 34 13 8 13 42 40 47 11 Osasuna 35 11 12 12 40 50 45 12 Levante 34 12 7 15 42 47 43 13 Betis 35 10 11 14 47 55 41 14 Valladolid 35 8 15 12 29 39 39 15 Celta Vigo 35 7 15 13 34 44 36 16 Alavés 34 9 8 17 32 51 35 17 Eibar 34 9 8 17 34 51 35 18 Mallorca 34 8 5 21 35 59 29 .............................................. 19 Leganés 34 6 10 18 25 49 28 20 Espanyol 35 5 9 21 27 55 24 1-4: Champions League 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation