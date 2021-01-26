Malcolm Brogdon leads Pacers past Raptors in rematch

Malcolm Brogdon scored 19 of his 36 points in the second half and added nine assists as the Indiana Pacers defeated the visiting Toronto Raptors 129-114 Monday night at Indianapolis.

The teams split the two-game set after Toronto won on Sunday. The Pacers had lost their four previous games against the Raptors.

Indiana's Domantas Sabonis scored 11 points before leaving with a knee contusion at the end of the first quarter after going knee-on-knee with Toronto's Kyle Lowry. He did not return.

Jeremy Lamb added 22 points off the bench for the Pacers. Myles Turner had 21 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Aaron Holiday and Goga Bitadze each scored 10.

Fred VanVleet led the Raptors with 25 points. Norman Powell, starting with Pascal Siakam (left knee swelling) out for the second straight game, added 24 points for Toronto. Lowry, returning after missing two games with an infected toe, scored 12 points before being ejected in the final minute. OG Anunoby had 10 points despite suffering a cut on his face in the fourth quarter.

The Pacers, who led by 14 points in the second quarter, entered the fourth quarter leading by one. Toronto led by two on Lowry's layup with 9:46 remaining but Indiana gained an eight-point lead on Turner's free throws with 3:27 to play. T.J. McConnell stretched the lead to 10 with a layup with 1:50 to play.

The Pacers led 33-30 after the first quarter.

Brogdon's layup after a block by Turner gave Indiana a 10-point lead with 2:28 to play in the second quarter. The lead reached 14 on Brogdon's 20-foot jumper with 1:09 left. The Pacers led 70-60 at halftime.

The Raptors opened the third quarter with an 11-3 surge.

Toronto tied the game at 86 on Yuta Watanabe's 3-pointer with 3:09 left in the third quarter. The Pacers led 98-97 after three quarters.

