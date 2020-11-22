REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/5 p.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT/5 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

US-G20-SAUDI-COMMUNIQUE/

G20 leaders pledge to fund fair distribution of COVID-19 vaccines - draft statement

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Leaders of the world's 20 biggest economies on Sunday will pledge to pay for a fair distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, drugs and tests around the world so that poorer countries are not left out, and to extend debt relief to them, a draft G20 communique showed.

US-ETHIOPIA-CONFLICT/

Ethiopia rejects African mediation, pushes toward rebel-held Tigray capital

NAIROBI/ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - The Ethiopian government rebuffed an African effort to mediate on Saturday, saying its troops had seized another town in their march towards the rebel-held capital of northern Tigray region.

U.S.

US-USA-ELECTION/

Battered by failures to reverse Biden win, Trump, allies persist with fraud claims

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Battered by setbacks in a desperate bid to overturn the U.S. presidential election, President Donald Trump persisted with claims of voter fraud on Saturday and his allies called for an audit of results from a Michigan county that voted overwhelmingly for Democrat Joe Biden.

US-HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-USA/

U.S. hits 12 million COVID-19 cases as many Americans defy Thanksgiving travel guidance

(Reuters) - The United States recorded its 12th million COVID-19 case on Saturday, even as millions of Americans were expected to travel for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday, ignoring warnings from health officials about furthering the spread of the infectious disease.

BUSINESS

US-SAUDI-TELECOM-M-A-WESTERN-UNION/

Western Union buys 15% stake in Saudi Telecom's digital payment unit

DUBAI (Reuters) - Western Union, the world's largest money transfer firm, has acquired a 15% stake in the digital payment unit of Saudi Arabia's STC Group for $200 million.

US-BOEING-737MAX-EASA/

European regulator sees January return for Boeing 737 MAX

PARIS (Reuters) - Europe's aviation safety regulator believes the Boeing 737 MAX is safe after a lengthy safety review and expects to clear the aircraft for commercial flights in January, its top official said in remarks broadcast on Saturday.

ENTERTAINMENT

USA-AWARDS-GOLDENHORSE/

Romantic comedy, veteran actress win big at Chinese-language 'Oscars'

TAIPEI (Reuters) - A veteran actress and a romantic comedy stole the limelight at this year's Golden Horse Awards, the Chinese-speaking world's version of the Oscars, in Taiwan on Saturday, with China largely absent for a second year following a dispute over politics.

US-LEONE-MUSICIAN/

Back with new Afrobeat album, veteran musician Bockarie asks for better Sierra Leone

FREETOWN (Reuters) - Sierra Leonean musician and activist Emmerson Bockarie is no stranger to controversy, having received death threats from all ends of the country's political spectrum over two decades and three successive governments.

SPORTS

US-TENNIS-ATPFINALS/

Thiem beats Djokovic with storming finish to reach ATP Finals title decider

LONDON (Reuters) - Dominic Thiem came back from the brink of defeat to beat Novak Djokovic in a gripping last-four clash at the ATP Finals on Saturday as he reached the final for the second successive year.

US-SWIMMING-ISL/

Swimming: American Dressel sets two short course world records

(Reuters) - American Caeleb Dressel set short course world records in the men's 100 metres butterfly and 50 metres freestyle events at the International Swimming League (ISL) finals in Budapest on Saturday.

UPCOMING

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/HONGKONG-SINGAPORE (PIX)

EVENT POSTPONED - Hong Kong and Singapore begin travel bubble arrangement

EVENT POSTPONED UNTIL DECEMBER 6 AT THE EARLIEST - Hong Kong travellers take off for Singapore under the "Travel Bubble" arrangement which lifts the hurdle of quarantine for visitors from the two cities. Strict anti-COVID measures are expected in the airport and on the flight and passengers will have to take a compulsory COVID test after landing in Singapore.

22 Nov

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AUSTRALIA (PIX) (TV)

South Australia emerges from snap coronavirus lockdown

South Australia emerges from snap coronavirus lockdown on Sunday - earlier than expected - after threat deemed to be exaggerated.

22 Nov

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

G20-SAUDI/ (PIX) (TV)

Saudi Arabia hosts G20 summit, day two Saudi Arabia hosts the 15th annual G20 Leaders Summit in Riyadh.

22 Nov

SERBIA-PATRIARCH/FUNERAL (PIX) (TV)

Funeral of Serbia's Orthodox Patriarch Irinej

Funeral of Serbia's Orthodox Patriarch Irinej. After laying in state in the St Sava temple, Irinej will be buried in cathedral's crypt. Thousands, including top officials and clergy are expected to attend the funeral, despite a spike in coronavirus infection.

22 Nov

PHILIPPINES-USA/ (TV)

U.S. security adviser O'Brien visits the Philippines

White House national security adviser Robert O'Brien Robert O'Brien visits the Philippines, the second leg of his Asia trip after Vietnam.

22 Nov

BURKINA-ELECTION/ (PIX) (TV)

Burkina Faso holds presidential and legislative elections

Burkina Faso holds presidential and legislative elections amid a torrent of jihadist and ethnic violence that has torn communities apart, killed hundreds and forced nearly a million to flee their homes.

22 Nov 01:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

G20-JAPAN/

Japan PM Suga gives remarks at G20 side event on climate change

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga gives remarks at a G20 side event on climate change.

22 Nov 12:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

AWARDS-AMERICAN MUSIC/ (TV)

American Music Awards ceremony

The American Music Awards are handed out at a ceremony and show in Los Angeles

22 Nov

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

TAIWAN-USA/PORK (PIX) (TV)

Annual labour protest in Taiwan, joined by main opposition party protest against widening imports of US pork

Taiwan's main opposition party the Kuomintang (KMT) joins the annual Autumn Struggle labour protest, focusing on its opposition to the government's decision to allow imports of US pork containing ractopamine, an additive that enhances leanness.

22 Nov 05:00 ET / 05:00 GMT

BOEING-737MAX/UNGROUNDING (PIX)

Boeing's next hurdle: clearing hundreds of 737 MAX jets from inventory

Nearly 700 Boeing workers at a sprawling desert airport in central Washington state are scrambling to protect the future of the planemaker's top-selling 737 MAX, freshly liberated from a U.S. flight ban after fatal crashes.

22 Nov 13:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

ETHIOPIA-CONFLICT/ (PIX) (TV)

Ethiopian troops advance on rebel-held Tigray capital, govt says

Ethiopia's government says its forces are advancing on Mekelle, the capital of the rebellious Tigray region, as refugees pour into neighbouring Sudan. Hundreds, perhaps thousands, of people have been killed and tens of thousands have fled from two weeks of fighting in Tigray, as Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed tries to hold his ethnically divided nation together.

22 Nov 08:00 ET / 08:00 GMT