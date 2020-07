Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT /6:00 a.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

USA-IRAN/UN-RIGHTS

U.N. expert deems U.S. drone strike on Iran's Soleimani an 'unlawful' killing

GENEVA (Reuters) - The January U.S. drone strike in Iraq that killed top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani and nine other people represented a violation of international law, a U.N. human rights investigator said on Monday.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-WHO-AIRBORNE/

WHO reviewing report urging new guidance over airborne spread of coronavirus

GENEVA/CHICAGO (Reuters) - The World Health Organization (WHO) is reviewing a report urging it to update guidance on the novel coronavirus after more than 200 scientists, in a letter to the health agency, outlined evidence the virus can spread in tiny airborne particles.

U.S.

USA-COURT-ELECTORAL/

U.S. Supreme Court curbs 'faithless electors' in presidential voting

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused to free "faithless electors" in the complex Electoral College system that decides the outcome of presidential elections from state laws that force them to support the candidate who wins the state's popular vote.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA

Miami shuts down restaurant dining again as U.S. coronavirus deaths top 130,000

Miami-Dade, Florida's most populous county, became the latest U.S. coronavirus hotspot to roll back its reopening on Monday, shutting down on-site dining at restaurants, as cases surge nationwide by the tens of thousands and deaths topped 130,000.

BUSINESS

POSTMATES-M&A/UBER

Uber scoops up Postmates for $2.65 billion in 'everyday' delivery push

Uber Technologies Inc on Monday said it would acquire Postmates Inc for $2.65 billion to expand its food delivery market share and significantly increase the business of supplying everyday goods at a time when the coronavirus has pummeled its core ride-hailing service.

FACEBOOK-WHATSAPP/LAW-HONGKONG

Tech companies suspend processing Hong Kong govt data requests

Facebook Inc, Google Inc and Twitter Inc suspended processing government requests for user data in Hong Kong, they said on Monday, following China's establishment of a sweeping new national security law for the semi-autonomous city.

ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-CHARLIE-DANIELS/

Country star Charlie Daniels, singer of 'Devil Went Down to Georgia,' dies at 83

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Country music band leader Charlie Daniels, singer and fiddler player on the Grammy-winning hit "The Devil Went Down to Georgia," died on Monday at age 83 at a hospital in Tennessee, his publicist said.

FASHION-PARIS-HAUTE-COUTURE-DIOR/

With miniature mannequins, Dior unveils post-lockdown collection

PARIS (Reuters) - French couture house Christian Dior upended its traditional catwalk show on Monday, presenting its intricate designs on miniature mannequins in a twist brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

SPORTS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BASKETBALL-NBA

Bucks, Kings close practice facilities after positive COVID-19 tests

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Milwaukee Bucks and Sacramento Kings of the National Basketball Association closed their practice facilities due to positive COVID-19 tests, the teams said on Monday, as the league prepared to resume its season.

MOTOR-NASCAR-WALLACE-TRUMP/

Trump assails NASCAR's leading Black driver, knocks ban of Confederate flag

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday criticized NASCAR'S ban of the Confederate flag from its events and assailed Black racecar driver Bubba Wallace's response to a noose found in his garage, an incident the Republican president referred to as a "hoax."

UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

FACEBOOK-ADS/

Facebook's Zuckerberg to meet with boycott organizers

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and COO Sheryl Sandberg will meet with social justice leaders who organized an unprecedented advertising boycott of the world's largest social media platform that has elicited the support of more than 500 companies.

7 Jul

MEXICO-AUTOS/

Mexico's INEGI statistics agency publishes auto production, export data

7 Jul

GLOBAL-RACE/FLORIDA-STATUE (PIX)

Florida County to vote on erecting Confederate statue

As Confederate monuments are being dismantled or even torn down by protesters across the nation, one Central Florida community, infamous for a racist past, has been planning to put one up - that of a Confederate General. But it faces a final vote Tuesday. As the outcry against grows, the county leaders might reverse course.

7 Jul

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/EMIRATES-TOURISM (PIX) (TV)

Tough times ahead for Dubai hotels as they reopen to tourists

Dubai hotels hope to mitigate losses from the coronavirus outbreak as the Middle East's tourism hub is set to open for tourism on Tuesday, but low occupancy rates are seen to persist until the end of the year.

7 Jul

CLIMATE-CHANGE/GAS

Prospects for LNG export projects

EMBARGOED for 00:01 BST TUESDAY, JULY 7. LONDON _ A report looks at how concerns over climate change and the coronavirus pandemic are affecting LNG infrastructure development.

7 Jul

IRAN-ECONOMY/RIAL (PIX)

Currency crisis impoverishes Iranians, strains economic defences

Desperate to afford her daughter's overseas university fees, 58-year-old retired Iranian teacher Maryam Hosseini has withdrawn all her savings from the bank to buy U.S. dollars.

7 Jul 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

EUROZONE-ECONOMY/ (PIX) (TV)

European Commission presents latest set of economic forecasts

The European Commission presents its latest set of economic forecasts for the eurozone and European Union

7 Jul 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

HUNGARY-CENBANK/BONDS-TENDER

Central bank bond buying auction results

7 Jul 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-FED/BOSTIC

Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Bostic participates in conversation

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic participates in a conversation before the Tennessee Business Roundtable Webinar.

7 Jul 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

HONGKONG-PROTESTS/LEGCO (PIX) (TV)

Hong Kong's legislature to debate national security law

Hong Kong's legislature will debate the implementation of the new national security law for the Chinese-ruled territory.

7 Jul

USA-ELECTION/NEW JERSEY

Party-switching New Jersey congressman Van Drew faces primary challenge

U.S. Representative Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey -- who switched parties to join the Republicans during the debate over President Donald Trump's impeachment -- faces a primary challenge as voters go to the polls in that state and Delaware to cast ballots in the presidential primary.

7 Jul

NORTHKOREA-USA/SOUTHKOREA (PIX) (TV)

U.S. envoy Biegun set to visit South Korea

The U.S. special envoy for North Korea, Stephen Biegun, will visit South Korea from July 7-9, according to South Korea's foreign ministry. Nothing on agenda for July 7. Biegun is set to meet South Korea's foreign minister, Kang Kyung-wha, on July 8.

7 Jul

HONGKONG-PROTESTS/CARRIE LAM (TV)

Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam speaks to the media in a weekly news briefing

7 Jul

POLAND-ELECTION/FARRIGHT (PIX) (TV)

Far-right swing voters may decide Polish election outcome

In the neck-an-neck presidential election in Poland to be held on July 12, far-right voters of the small Confederation party could be the wild card that decides whether the nationalist incumbent Andrzej Duda wins another five-year term in office.

7 Jul

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-CASES (PIX) (TV)

U.S. coronavirus cases expected to hit 3 million, stoking fears of overwhelmed hospitals

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States is expected to push past 3 million this week, according to a Reuters tally, roughly equal to the population of Nevada, stoking fears that hospitals will be overwhelmed.

7 Jul

SINGAPORE-ELECTION/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV)

Singaporeans share their key concerns ahead of election

Singaporeans share the key concerns and worries on their minds ahead of the general election on July 10, which has seen campaigning move online and on TV broadcasts in lieu of traditional in-person rallies.

7 Jul

CLIMATE-CHANGE/ARCTIC

Scientists continue to monitor temperature trends in the Arctic

An update on this year's Arctic heat wave and Siberian fires.

7 Jul

BOSNIA-SREBRENICA/BONE COLLECTOR (PIX) (TV)

Man dedicates 20 years to search for remains of Srebrenica massacre

For the past twenty years Ramiz Nukic, known as the "Bone collector" has been gathering bones of Srebrenica residents who attempted to flee from Serb forces after they entered the town killing over 8,000 Bosnian Muslim men and boys from the region. Nukic speaks to Reuters ahead of the 25th anniversary of the massacre seen as Europe's worst atrocity since World War Two.

7 Jul

MYANMAR-PROTEST/

Myanmar activists face charges over internet shutdown protest

Free speech activist Maung Saung Kha and colleagues face a lawsuit for organising a protest to demand an end to an internet shutdown in Rakhine and Chin states that rights groups say is the longest web blackout in the world. If convicted, they face a fine or up to three months in jail or both.

7 Jul 00:30 ET / 04:30 GMT

GLOBAL-RACE/CAMEROON-STATUES (PIX) (TV)

Cameroonian activist on warpath against colonial past

Cameroonian activist Andre Blaise Essama wants to purge his country of colonial-era symbols. He has been on this mission for years and was arrested several times for toppling colonial era statues long before the issue went global following the Black Lives Matter protests.

7 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-TRAVEL (TV)

Travel survey reveals Americans prefer domestic road trips for vacations, as hotels adjust their marketing strategics

An extensive survey by Oracle Hospitality reveals Americans want to book travel within the next few months but prefer to take a road trip than fly, while hotels are adjusting to fewer international travelers and corporate guests.

7 Jul

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO BRIEFING (PIX) (TV)

WHO holds briefing over corona virus outbreak (new day)

World Health Organization holds briefing on the latest worldwide developments of the coronavirus outbreak. Follows letter by 239 scientists urging WHO go review its guidance on whether the virus is airborne

7 Jul 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SPORTS

SPAIN-BULLS/ (PIX) (TV)

Pamplona's San Fermin Running of the Bulls festival

Revellers attend Spain's best known bull running festival.

7 Jul

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

LEBANON-CRISIS/BASSIL (INTERVIEW) (PIX) (TV)

Reuters interviews leading Lebanese politician Gebran Bassil

Reuters interviews Gebran Bassil, one of Lebanon's most influential politicians, about the country's financial meltdown and the risks ahead. Bassil is head of the Free Patriotic Movement, the biggest Christian party in parliament, and an ally of the Iran-backed Shi'ite group Hezbollah.

7 Jul

LIBYA-SECURITY/TURKEY-ITALY

Turkish defence minister hosts Italian counterpart for talks seen focusing partly on Libya

Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar meets his Italian counterpart Lorenzo Guerini for talks likely to focus in part on the situation in Libya, where Turkey has provided support to the internationally recognised government in Tripoli

7 Jul

SYRIA-SECURITY/UN-WARCRIMES (TV)

U.N. war crimes investigators issue latest report on Syria

U.N. Commission of Inquiry on Syria issues latest report on Syria, focusing on events in rebel-held Idlib during seven months til June 1; Briefing by chair Paulo Pinheiro and members Karen Abuzayd and Hanny Megally at 1400/1200g

7 Jul 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

BRITAIN-PEOPLE/DEPP (PIX) (TV)

Johnny Depp takes Sun newspaper to court in libel case

Actor Johnny Depp takes Sun newspaper to court in 'wife beater' libel case

7 Jul

PEOPLE-RKELLY/

POSTPONED - R. Kelly to face trial in Brooklyn

POSTPONED - Singer R. Kelly is scheduled to go to trial on racketeering and sexual abuse charges in federal court in Brooklyn. The case is before U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly.

7 Jul 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT