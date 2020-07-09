REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT /6:00 a.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT /6:00 a.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

SYRIA-SECURITY-UN/

U.S. envoy says U.N. vote on Russia bid to cut Syria aid access is 'good versus evil'

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft urged her Security Council counterparts on Wednesday to oppose a Russian bid to cut border access for aid deliveries to millions of Syrian civilians, describing the choice as "good versus evil."

USA-MEXICO/

Mexican president meets Trump for first time with business on the menu

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador met his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump for the first time on Wednesday, in a potentially tricky encounter that may broach tensions over Mexico's treatment of U.S. energy sector investors.

U.S.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-EDUCATION

New U.S. CDC school reopening guidelines promised after Trump complains

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention plans to issue new guidelines for reopening schools, Vice President Mike Pence said on Wednesday, after President Donald Trump criticized the agency's recommendations as too expensive and impractical.

GLOBAL-RACE-USA-NEW-YORK/

New York attorney general recommends reducing mayor's power over police

NEW YORK (Reuters) - New York Attorney General Letitia James recommended that New York City's mayor give up sole control over the city police commissioner's hiring, in a preliminary report released on Wednesday on her probe into the policing of recent protests.

BUSINESS

JOHNSON-JOHNSON-BABYPOWDER/

Nonprofits urge Johnson & Johnson to halt sales of Baby Powder globally

More than 170 nonprofit groups on Wednesday called for Johnson & Johnson to stop selling its talc-based Johnson's Baby Powder world-wide, citing concerns that it contains cancer-causing asbestos, according to a statement from advocacy group Black Women for Wellness.

FACEBOOK-DISINFORMATION/USA

Facebook takes down accounts and pages of Trump ally Roger Stone

Facebook Inc on Wednesday removed 50 personal and professional pages connected to U.S. President Donald Trump's longtime adviser Roger Stone, who is due to report to prison next week.

ENTERTAINMENT

BRITAIN-PEOPLE-DEPP/

Actor Depp attacked wife on plane in drunken rage, UK court hears

LONDON (Reuters) - Hollywood star Johnny Depp kicked and slapped his ex-wife Amber Heard on a private flight in a drunken rage brought on because he believed she was having an affair with her co-star James Franco, London's High Court heard on Wednesday.

RUSSIA-ECONOMY-CULTURE/

Cinemas miss out on upgrades as Russia diverts funds in COVID-19 battle

MOSCOW (Reuters) - About 140 cinemas in Russia will miss out on scheduled modernisations after the government moved nearly 1.2 billion roubles ($16.5 million) earmarked for culture spending this year to its reserve fund as it tackles COVID-19.

SPORTS

MOTOR-F1-STYRIA/MERCEDES

Mercedes say their F1 gearbox sensor issues are 'complex'

LONDON (Reuters) - Mercedes knew they had gearbox sensor issues before last Sunday's season-opening Austrian Grand Prix and are working around the clock to fix the "complex problem" before this weekend's next race, strategy director James Vowles said.

FOOTBALL-NFL/WASHINGTON-AMAZON

Amazon removes Washington Redskins merchandise from website

Amazon.com Inc is pulling Washington Redskins merchandise from its website, with sellers given 48 hours to review and remove any products flagged by the e-commerce giant, according to a note sent to sellers by the company.

UPCOMING

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

SYRIA-SECURITY/UN (TV)

U.N. Security Council to meet to announce results of voting on Syria cross-border aid resolution

U.N. Security Council to meet to announce results of voting on Russian draft resolution on Syria cross-border aid access.

8 Jul 18:30 ET / 22:30 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/ZOO-ATTENBOROUGH (PIX) (TV)

David Attenborough appeals on behalf of 'endangered' ZSL London Zoo

8 Jul 19:01 ET / 23:01 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AUSTRALIA (PIX) (TV)

Australian state isolated as authorities try to contain surge in coronavirus cases

Residents in Melbourne, capital of Victoria, are in a six-week lock down as authorities try to contain a coronavirus outbreak, closing down the border between Victoria and New South Wales.

9 Jul

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CIRQUE DU SOLEIL (PIX) (TV)

Show still goes on in China for Cirque du Soleil amid COVID-19

The show still goes on in China for Cirque du Soleil, as the famed circus operator fights to survive after the COVID-19 pandemic forced it to cancel shows and lay off artists.

9 Jul

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/EGYPT-REFUGEES (PIX) (TV)

Having lost jobs, Sudanese and Africans are stuck in Egypt

Many Sudanese migrant workers have lost their jobs and face eviction from their homes in Egypt since COVID-19 hit the country as they work in the informal economy.

9 Jul

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CAMEROON-PRISONS (INSIGHT) (PIX) (TV)

INSIGHT-Coronavirus haunts Cameroon's crowded prison cells

On the morning of April 24, Fritz Takang became so breathless he could barely walk across the cramped cell he shares with 60 inmates at the main prison in the Cameroon city of Yaounde. That night, he said, he was evacuated with five other prisoners to a newly built apartment complex being used to quarantine COVID-19 patients. With no doctors present, he watched as one of them gave up his fight for breath and died.

9 Jul 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AFRICA (PIX)

WHO, Africa CDC to provide updates on COVID-19 pandemic

Experts from the World Health Organization and the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention will hold online media briefings on the COVID-19 pandemic in Africa.

9 Jul 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

BRITAIN-PEOPLE/DEPP (PIX) (TV)

Johnny Depp's libel case against The Sun newspaper continues

Actor Johnny Depp's libel case against The Sun newspaper continues in the UK high court. This is the third of three days Depp is likely to be giving evidence.

9 Jul

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

GLOBAL-RACE/KENYA-MUSEUM (PIX) (TV)

Kenya's Museum of Colonialism spotlights British abuses

Chao Tayiana is a digital historian leading a team of Kenyan and British volunteers who are creating the Museum of British Colonialism - a project excavating former prison sites around Kenya and building 3D models online to shed light on British repression during the Mau Mau rebellion.

9 Jul

MEXICO-ECONOMY/MINUTES

Mexico central bank issues mintues of monetary policy meeting

The central bank will publish minutes from its last monetary policy decision. We will be on the lookout for comments on the future trajectory of interest rates and risks to inflation and economic growth.

9 Jul

TURKEY-CENBANK/QE (PIX)

Record QE tightens Turkey's squeeze on markets as foreigners flee

Turkey's response to the pandemic, including record QE stimulus by the central bank, has accelerated a shift in the major emerging market in which state institutions have taken a controlling stake in the bond market while foreign investors own just 4%.

9 Jul

USA-JUDGES/DEALS-METHODOLOGYQANDA

How Reuters examined misconduct by state and local judges across America

The methodology and Q and A behind Reuters Special Report: The Teflon Robe

9 Jul

USA-JUDGES/DEALS-SNAPSHOT

The Teflon Robe: Six key takeaways

Key takeaways for Part 2 of the Teflon Robe: Examining Misconduct by Judges Across America.

9 Jul

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SOLAR (PIX)

INSIGHT-Rooftop revolution: Coronavirus chill upends solar power industry

The booming rooftop solar panel industry nosedived overnight when the coronavirus forced homeowners to rein in spending and keep their distance from would-be installers. Now, in their struggle to survive, companies on both sides of the Atlantic are adopting new strategies to survive the pandemic.

9 Jul 01:30 ET / 05:30 GMT

AUSTRALIA-MINING/INDIGENOUS (GRAPHIC)

Sacred caves blast exposes Australia's cultural heritage laws skewed to miners

Rio Tinto, which is under fire for destroying two ancient, sacred Aboriginal caves in Western Australia, sought and obtained approval to demolish four other sites in the same gorge to expand an iron ore mine, according to mapping and permit data the global miner filed with state authorities.

9 Jul 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

EUROZONE-ECONOMY/EUROGROUP (TV)

Euro zone finance ministers meet to select next head of the Eurogroup

Euro zone finance ministers meet to select next head of their grouping known as the Eurogroup

9 Jul 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

RUSSIA-COURIERS/PROTESTS (TV)

Delivery couriers call for rally over unpaid salaries

Couriers working for a major food delivery company call for a rally at its head office.

9 Jul

IVORYCOAST-POLITICS/

Ivory Coast mourns death of prime minister as presidential succession battle looms

Ivory Coast mourns the death of Prime Minister Amadou Gon Coulibaly, whose passing on Wednesday has shaken up the October presidential election.

9 Jul

PHILIPPINES-MEDIA/ (PIX) (TV)

Philippines lower house committee wraps up hearing on franchise approval for top broadcaster ABS-CBN

A lower house legislative franchises committee wraps up its hearing on whether to approve the broadcast license of major network ABS-CBN, amid efforts by the telecoms regulator to keep it off the air. Critics say the limbo for ABS is politically motivated and linked to the president's open dislike for the broadcaster, which his office denies.

9 Jul

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/JAPAN-OLYMPICS (PIX)

With a year to go, experts warn of high-risk Tokyo Olympics amid pandemic

With just over a year to go until the Tokyo Olympics, medical experts say the event could pose a grave health risk to the Japanese public, predicting that few people will have coronavirus antibodies and that vaccines will not be widely available.

9 Jul

USA-SOUTHKOREA/NORTHKOREA (PIX) (TV)

U.S., S.Korean officials meet in Seoul to discuss N.Korea strategy

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun will meet with South Korean officials in Seoul on Thursday for talks on North Korea and other issues.

9 Jul

CLIMATE-CHANGE/TEMPERATURES (TV)

The WMO offers projections for global temperatures over the next five years

EMBARGOED UNTIL 2P BST THURSDAY JULY 9 _ The World Meteorological Institute is offering projections for global temperatures over the next five years.

9 Jul 03:30 ET / 07:30 GMT

UN-DRONES/ (TV)

U.N. investigator on extrajudicial executions to address Human Rights Council

Agnes Callamard, U.N. special rapporteur on arbitrary, extrajudicial and summary executions, to present report to U.N. Human Rights Council on drones including the U.S. drone used to assassinate Iran's general Soleimani in Iraq. (expect from 0900g or so).

9 Jul 04:30 ET / 08:30 GMT

NILE-CONVERGENCE/ (PIX) (TV)

WIDER IMAGE - Fears at Nile's convergence in Sudan that new dam will sap river's strength

Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam upstream could weaken the Blue Nile's force, putting at risk an industry that locals say provided bricks for some of Khartoum's first modern public buildings around a century ago.

9 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

CLIMATE-CHANGE/IEA

International Energy Agency holds clean energy transition summit

Ministers from countries representing the majority of global GDP, energy use and greenhouse gas emissions will take part in the summit, gathering around a virtual table to discuss measures to boost economies, create jobs, reduce global emissions and make energy systems more resilient.

9 Jul 07:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

UN-DRONES/CALLAMARD (TV)

U.N. investigator on extrajudicial executions to brief media

Agnes Callamard, U.N. special rapporteur on arbitrary, extrajudicial and summary executions, briefs media after presenting her report to U.N. Human Rights Council on drones including the U.S. drone used to assassinate Iran's general Soleimani in Iraq.

9 Jul 07:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

USA-ELECTION/ECONOMY

Democrat Joe Biden hones economic recovery message in white working class Pennsylvania

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will sharpen his core economic argument for election in white working class Pennsylvania, offering a plan to recover from millions of job losses during the coronavirus pandemic near his birthplace in the critical swing state.

9 Jul 10:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

USA-JUDGES/DEALS (PIX)

SPECIAL REPORT: 'Judges judging judges': Why rogues on the bench have little to fear

The case of a former Oklahoma judge illustrates how America's system of policing judicial misconduct is broken. In 2018, he became one of at least 341 judges across the United States to escape punishment or further investigation in the past dozen years by resigning or retiring amid misconduct allegations, Reuters found.

9 Jul

USA-COURT/TRUMP-SUBPOENAS (PIX)

EXPLAINER-What you need to know about the Supreme Court fight over Trump's financial records

The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to rule Thursday on three blockbuster cases concerning efforts by the Democratic-led House of Representatives and a grand jury working with a prosecutor in New York City to obtain copies of President Donald Trump's financial records. Here is an explanation of the facts in the cases.

9 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-COURT/TRUMP (TV)

U.S. Supreme Court rulings due on Trump financial records cases

U.S. Supreme Court rules on President Donald Trump's bid to block his financial records from being obtained by Democratic-led House of Representatives committees and New York prosecutor.

9 Jul 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

USA-COURT/TRUMP-FINANCES (TV)

A look at the details of Trump's finances if the Supreme Court orders them released

If the U.S. Supreme Court rules against President Donald Trump's bid to block his financial records from being obtained by Democratic-led House of Representatives committees and a New York prosecutor, story will look at whatever details of Trump's finances become public on Thursday

9 Jul 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT