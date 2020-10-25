Soccer --England cancel Germany friendly after positive COVID test

LONDON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - The England women's soccer team have called off Tuesday's friendly against Germany in Wiesbaden after a member of their backroom team tested positive for COVID-19.

"While we all wanted to play Tuesday's game, this was absolutely the right course of action. I thank Germany's staff for their understanding and our FA colleagues for their support," England coach Phil Neville said in a statement.

The England side have not played a game since losing 1-0 to Spain at the SheBelieves Cup in March. (Reporting by Philip O'Connor; editing by Clare Fallon)