UPDATE 1-Mexican president Lopez Obrador tests postive for COVID-19

25 Jan 2021 / 09:04 H.

    (Adds details)

    MEXICO CITY, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has tested positive for COVID-19, he said on Sunday, adding that his symptoms were light and that he was receiving medical treatment.

    Mexico is in the grip of a second wave of the pandemic, with the country's official death toll from COVID-19 set to pass a grim milestone of 150,000 in coming days.

    "As always, I am optimistic," Lopez Obrador, 67, said in a tweet. (Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom; Editing by Michael Perry)

