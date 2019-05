BANGKOK: Thailand’s Future Forward Party leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit was today suspended as a member of parliament, a day before the new parliament session starts.

The Constitutional Court today ruled 8-1 to temporarily suspend Thanathorn’s MP status.

The court also ruled 9-0 to accept the case filed by Thailand’s Election Commission (EC) against Thanathorn for holding shares of a media company during the March 24 General Election, it said in a statement.

He could face up to 10 years in prison if found guilty.

However, the statement did not say when a verdict will be delivered.

Following the announcement, the rising political star will miss his first appearance in the new parliament session tomorrow.

King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida are scheduled to open the inaugural parliament session at Vithes Samosorn Hall, Bangkok.

On Friday, the 250 Senators will choose the upper house speaker and deputy speaker while the 500-member House of Representatives will select its speaker and deputy on Saturday.

On April 6, Thanathorn was charged with sedition in an anti-junta rally dating back to 2015. He is also facing another two charges, of violating Article 189 for assisting others who committed a serious crime and Article 215 for taking part in an illegal assembly.

The EC alleged that the tycoon-turned-politician held 675,000 shares in V-Luck Media Company after registering as an MP candidate.

However, he denied breaching electoral laws, saying that he sold the media shares on Jan 8, before he registered as a candidate for the general election.

Later, at a press conference, Thanathorn said he disagreed with the court ruling today and would continue to fight for justice.

He questioned whether it was politically motivated as EC had acted too fast to file the petition against him while the investigation panel was still probing the case.

Thanathorn said he remains as the prime minister candidate for Future Forward Party.

“Me and my party will continue to look for political partners (in forming a coalition) to push Thanathorn as prime minister. Thanathorn has the right as MP,“ he said. — Bernama