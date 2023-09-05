Russia kicks off military parade amid tight security

MOSCOW: The traditional military parade marking the 78th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany began in Moscow on Tuesday, accompanied by extensive security precautions and taking place in the shadow of Russia’s war on Ukraine, reported German news agency (dpa).

Thousands of soldiers marched in sunny weather on Red Square.

Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed the soldiers in remarks justifying Russia’s full-scale invasion of its neighbour, launched more than a year ago.

“Today, civilisation is once again at a decisive turning point,“ Putin told thousands of soldiers at the Red Square.

“A real war has been unleashed against our homeland,“ he added, referring to the fighting in Ukraine that he launched more than a year ago.

“But we have repelled international terrorism, we will protect the residents of the Donbass and we will ensure our security.”

More than 10,000 soldiers are to march in displays of military might, accompanied by 125 units of military equipment, according to information provided by Russia.

Although initially, no foreign leaders were expected to attend, the leaders of former Soviet republics Belarus, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Armenia are expected at the ceremonies.

Ahead of the events, there had been speculation that it might be cancelled following what appeared to be a drone attack on the Kremlin.

Last week, two drones entered the Kremlin grounds but were brought down above the dome of the Senate Palace by air defences.

Moscow blames Kyiv for the alleged attempted attack on Putin, while Ukraine says the whole incident was staged by Russia, amid the faltering war effort. -Bernama