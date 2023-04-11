Russia, Myanmar to hold joint naval exercises

MOSCOW: Russian Navy Commander-in-Chief Adm Nikolai Yevmenov arrived in Myanmar, where he will take part in the opening of the first Russian-Myanmar naval exercise in modern history, the Russian Defence Ministry said in a statement, reported Sputnik.

“A working visit by Russian Navy Commander-in-Chief Adm Nikolai Yevmenov to the Republic of the Union of Myanmar has begun,” the ministry said.

“The visit programme... includes a number of meetings with the leadership of Myanmar, the command of the naval forces and participation in the opening ceremony of the first Russian-Myanmar naval exercise in modern history, visiting warships involved in the exercise. Along with this, the visit plan includes a cultural programme,“ it said.

One of the most important goals of the Russian delegation’s visit is to strengthen naval cooperation between Russia and Myanmar, the ministry said.-Bernama-Sputnik