Russia’s war on Ukraine at critical stage

KHARKIV: The Ukrainian army has launched a critical counterattack against Russian forces and recaptured more settlements in the Kharkiv region as the war enters its seventh month, Anadolu Agency reported.

Russian forces were nearing the Ukrainian national capital of Kyiv on March 1, capturing the southern city of Kherson, as well as others near the first city, including Irpin and Bucha.

They also took control of Chernobyl in the north while Chernihiv was also under attack. The eastern cities Kharkiv, Sumy and Mariupol were encircled.

By June 15, the Ukrainian army recaptured the regions around Kyiv and Sumy and its surroundings in the north.

Russian forces were mainly deployed in Kharkiv and Kherson regions.

Mariupol, on the Ukrainian Sea of ​​Azov, came under the control of the Russians.

On Aug 29, Ukraine launched a counterattack to liberate Kherson and has retaken villages in the region.

By September, the Ukrainian army launched counterattacks to recapture Kharkiv, the country’s second-largest city.

In addition to major cities such as Izium, Balakliya and Kupyansk, the Kyiv administration in Kyiv regained control of more than 300 settlements.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his forces have recaptured 6,000 square kilometres this month, urging the West to impose more sanctions on Moscow and speed up deliveries of weapons systems.

Meanwhile, Russia currently has the Donbas region, the coast of the Azov Sea and Kherson under its control. - Bernama