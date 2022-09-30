Russian strikes in Syria decreased since Ukraine war: Monitor

BEIRUT: Russian strikes in Syria have decreased since it invaded Ukraine, resulting in fewer deaths, a war monitor said Friday, seven years into Moscow's intervention in the Middle Eastern country.

A total of 241 people have been killed by Russian strikes in Syria during the past year, mostly fighters from the Islamic State group but also including 28 civilians, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

That marked the lowest annual death toll since Russia launched its strikes in Syria in support of the government of President Bashar al-Assad on September 30, 2015.

“Russia’s role has generally declined in Syria since the start of the war on Ukraine” in late February, said the Britain-based monitor, which relies on a network of sources on the ground in Syria.

This led to a “significant decline in its strikes on the Syrian desert” where Russia has been targeting IS jihadists, the Observatory said.

Moscow has been among the top political, economic and military backers of the government in Damascus since the start of the conflict in Syria in March 2011.

Its military intervention was crucial in turning the tide for Assad and lending him the upper hand in the conflict after his forces had lost large swathes of territory to rebel and jihadist groups.

The Observatory has put the death toll from the Russian strikes throughout seven years at more than 21,000 -- including 8,697 civilians, a quarter of whom were children.

Almost half a million people have been killed, with millions more displaced and large swathes of the country devastated during the conflict. - AFP