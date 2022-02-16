S Korea’s daily Covid-19 cases hit grim milestone of 90,000

SEOUL: South Korea’s daily Covid-19 cases surged to over 90,000, Prime Minister Kim Boo Kyum said Wednesday, as the country struggles to contain the spread of the omicron variant.

“I am sorry in many ways to people who have been cooperating. But as we secured hospital beds in advance and expanded at-home treatments, our medical response system has had no problems so far,” Yonhap news agency quoted Kim as saying during a Covid-19 response meeting in Sejong.

Health authorities reported 90,443 new Covid-19 infections, sharply up from 57,164 the previous day, to hit another new high.

Kim also said the government will decide whether to adjust current social distancing rules Friday.

“We have to decide after considering both the spread of the omicron variant ... and damage to people’s livelihoods coming from tightened antivirus curbs that have been around for more than two months,“ he said. — Bernama