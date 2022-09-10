‘Sabotage’ causes major rail breakdown in Germany

BERLIN: German authorities said an act of “sabotage” caused a major disruption in rail services on Saturday.

Rail traffic was halted for almost three hours in the country’s north “due to sabotage of cables,” Anadolu Agency quoted the German railway operator Deutsche Bahn (DB).

Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said a criminal investigation has been launched.

She said cables “that are essential for rail traffic were severed in two locations.”

The disruption left thousands of travellers stranded at train stations in northern Germany.

According to DB, the breakdown was caused by a problem with the digital train radio communication system that “is an indispensable part of smooth train traffic.” - Bernama