‘Sabotage’ causes major rail breakdown in Germany

Rail passengers wait for a train on a platform at the main train station in Berlin on October 8, 2022 following major disruption on the German railway network. An act of sabotage targeting communications infrastructure was to blame for major disruption on the German railway network on Saturday, operator Deutsche Bahn said. - AFPPIXRail passengers wait for a train on a platform at the main train station in Berlin on October 8, 2022 following major disruption on the German railway network. An act of "sabotage" targeting communications infrastructure was to blame for major disruption on the German railway network on Saturday, operator Deutsche Bahn said. - AFPPIX

BERLIN: German authorities said an act of “sabotage” caused a major disruption in rail services on Saturday.

Rail traffic was halted for almost three hours in the country’s north “due to sabotage of cables,” Anadolu Agency quoted the German railway operator Deutsche Bahn (DB).

Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said a criminal investigation has been launched.

She said cables “that are essential for rail traffic were severed in two locations.”

The disruption left thousands of travellers stranded at train stations in northern Germany.

According to DB, the breakdown was caused by a problem with the digital train radio communication system that “is an indispensable part of smooth train traffic.” - Bernama