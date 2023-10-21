Saudi Crown Prince grants audience to Thai PM, held talks to enhance bilateral relations

BANGKOK: Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Mohammed bin Salman, granted an audience to Thailand’s Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and held bilateral talks to further enhance bilateral relations across all dimensions.

The Thai Foreign Ministry in a statement said the discussions between the leaders took place on Friday, highlighting their determination to bolster bilateral trade.

The leaders explored avenues for increasing trade volume through memorandums of understanding and agreements, designed to facilitate trade and investment, especially to forge a free trade agreement under the auspices of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

“Thailand and Saudi Arabia have agreed to jointly promote investment between the two Kingdoms. Saudi Arabia expressed its readiness to expand investment in various areas in Thailand through its Public Investment Fund (PIF).

“Both sides agreed that there are plenty of opportunities for Thailand and Saudi Arabia to work together to further enhance bilateral relations in all dimensions,” the statement said.

Srettha’s visit to Riyadh was in conjunction with his attendance at the inaugural ASEAN - Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit on Friday.

The Foreign Ministry also announced a pivotal development – Thailand and Saudi Arabia have mutually agreed to host the inaugural session of the Saudi-Thai Coordination Council (STCC) in Thailand next year.

This Council, co-chaired by the respective Ministers of Foreign Affairs, is poised to serve as a crucial platform for translating decisions made by both leaders into tangible outcomes, ultimately benefiting the citizens of both Kingdoms in the times ahead.

During the discussions, Srettha expressed his profound gratitude for the visionary leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman Abdulaziz, and Mohammed, who laid the foundations that led to the normalisation of diplomatic relations between the two kingdoms. - Bernama