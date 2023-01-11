Second recipient of pig heart transplant passes away - A pioneering medical journey

THE second person to receive a genetically modified pig heart in a transplant, Lawrence Faucette, has sadly passed away six weeks after the procedure at the University of Maryland Medical Center (UMMC). The pig heart had begun showing signs of rejection recently.

Before his passing, Faucette expressed his wish for the medical team to learn from the experience to help others facing a lack of human organs.

Dr. Bartley Griffith, who performed the surgery, shared this sentiment and said they would miss Faucette greatly.

Faucette, aged 58, was hospitalized at UMMC on Sept 14 due to heart failure symptoms.

Just six days later, he received the experimental pig heart transplant. Traditional human heart transplantation was not an option for him due to his heart condition and existing health issues.

In the weeks right after the transplant, his doctors noted significant progress. He was actively involved in physical therapy and enjoyed quality time with his family.

Doctors used an experimental antibody treatment to lower Faucette’s immune system response and avoid rejection. However, UMMC pointed out that organ rejection is a major issue in traditional human organ transplants.

In a statement, Faucette’s wife, Ann, expressed her gratitude to the medical team at UMMC.