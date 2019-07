SINGAPORE: Singapore has issued a travel advisory for Hong Kong today following reports of the upcoming protests at two places in the city.

The advisory named the Hong Kong International Airport where protest is scheduled to take place at 1pm today, and Yuen Long in the New Territories tomorrow (Saturday).

Posted on its website, the republic’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) advised Singaporeans to avoid these two locations at these times.

“In recent weeks, several large-scale protests have taken place at multiple venues in Hong Kong. Although mostly peaceful and orderly, cases of localised clashes following these protests were reported.

“Protests which are meant to be peaceful may still have the potential to turn violent with little or no notice,” it said.

Hong Kong is witnessing mass protests against Chief Executive Carrie Lam’s move to introduce an amendment which will legalise extradition of suspects to mainland China, Macao and Taiwan. — Bernama